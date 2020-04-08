Keesler AFB announces base exchange shopping days for retirees

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Retirees will again have the opportunity to shop at Keesler Air Force Base but with a few restrictions.
Beginning April 13, both the base exchange and commissary will be open to all retirees, their dependents and Veteran Healthcare ID cardholders. However, these shoppers will only be allowed on Tuesdays and Thursdays until further notice.
Out of an abundance of caution regarding the spread of COVID-19, KAFB previously decided to close access to the base exchange to military retirees and Veterans Health Identification cardholders. The commissary remained open to all active military and retirees.
All active-duty service members and their families are authorized to shop every day, but KAFB wants to encourage shoppers to avoid Tuesday and Thursday to reduce the number of people in these facilities at one time.
Cloth face coverings will be required to enter the base exchange and commissary for all patrons.
