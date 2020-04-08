Huntington Ingalls Industries starts constructing Destroyer Ted Stevens

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Named after former U.S. Senator and former pilot in World War II Ted Stevens, the destroyer which Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, is beginning to take shape. Moreover, the fabrication of Destroyer Ted Stevens officially started Monday.
According to Ingalls, the start of fabrication signifies the first 100 tons of steel have been cut.
“As we begin this important milestone in the construction of another great warship, we look forward to continuing production and carrying on the extraordinary legacy of the Navy destroyer fleet,” Ingalls DDG 51 Program Manager George Nungesser said.
Ingalls also noted that Stevens was the longest-serving Republican U.S. Senator in history at the time he left office in 2009.
This news comes during the coronavirus pandemic. As of Wednesday, Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula did not report any new cases of COVID-19. In total, they said 15 workers tested positive, with five being able to return to work.
