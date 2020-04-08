House Speaker Philip Gunn addressed unemployed workers saying, ‘We want you to know that we hear your cries for help’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - With shutdowns from the coronavirus lasting for nearly four weeks, many Mississippians are finding themselves out of work, with some struggling to get by. Some residents WLOX has talked to have expressed frustrations when trying to call MDES or file a claim online because workers don’t answer or their online efforts aren’t working.
Everything considered House Speaker Philip Gunn said in a letter to the House of Representatives, “We want you to know that we hear your cries for help and are working to try to come up with ideas that will expedite the claims process."
These ideas pertaining to unemployment were shared with members of the state House of Representations, by the Speaker of the House, a short time ago. On Wednesday afternoon, Greg Haney brought more light to Gunn’s thoughts when he posted Gunn’s letter on his Facebook page.
In this letter, Gunn said his office is “looking at securing the help of private businesses to assist MDES in answering calls.”
He also recommended that “MDES adopt policies to clarify that when a person can meet any of the 11 categories of COVID-related job loss... they be considered to have left their job for ‘good cause’ such that they qualify for MS unemployment compensation.”
On Tuesday an update was given in regard to unemployment and the CARES Act.
According to the update given, “MDES is not yet in a position to confirm the date these federal benefits will be distributed. The federal government just issued regulatory guidance in the last few days, so it is going to take MDES time to review these guidelines and make sure they follow them as mandated by the federal government. In practical terms, this means that the lawyers have to study and understand the federal guidelines, they then have to give the department guidance on how to implement the federal guidelines, and then MDES has to give the IT personnel time to figure out how to program the computer system to implement the federal benefit.”
The plan MDES said was to “first process the $600 benefit to those who definitely qualify for state unemployment benefits... then, secondly, they plan to process the claims for those who do not qualify for the state benefit, but who may qualify for the federal benefit.”
To read more about the overview of Mississippi unemployment compensation, click here.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.