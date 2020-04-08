Gulfport business has product that continues the fight against COVID-19 long after the first punch

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Businesses across the country are stepping up in the fight against the coronavirus. For one company in Gulfport, their product continues the fight long after the first punch.
Teddy Bear’s Restoration in Gulfport said that they use two ingredients, Botanical Antimicrobial Cleaner and Noroxycdiff, to disinfect high-touch areas. Typically used in hospitals, the ingredients, once applied, are safe for people, pets and food prep areas. The product, when fogged or wiped, leaves an anti-microbial coating of protection that can last weeks on the surface.
“The disinfectants that are being done today, we approve of. Everybody needs to disinfect. The difference with our product is that once we clean, we actually leave an anti-microbial coating protection for five to 15 to 30 days in high-touch areas, phones, doorknobs, stuff like that, that you touch all of the time," said Bobby Ware, President of Teddy Bear’s Restoration.
“The difference with our product is, once we clean we actually leave an anti-microbial coating there that will prevent any re-contamination of the surface. The products that are being used today, once they clean and that product dries, there is no coating left there. It can be re-infected, where again, our product leaves an anti-microbial coating protection five to 15 to 30 days in high-touch areas," Ware said.
The two-part solution, distributed by PreVasive USA, is a combination of an all-organic antimicrobial cleaner and a sporicidal cleaner typically used in the nation’s hospitals.
“BAC under its regulatory condition now is considered an antimicrobial cleaner. The testing has been extremely positive and was tested against human coronavirus some time back. Secondly, we have a product called Noroxycdiff. It is a sporicidal hospital disinfectant used against COVID-19, or SARS-CoV-2, that is made from organic peroxide." said PreVasive USA founder Jerry Bond.
“Because of what it’s made from, these natural oils and the citrate, it will stay on a surface unless you wipe it off. You spray it on and let it dry. For all intents and purposes is it leaves a nice antimicrobial, clean, fresh surface that’s great controlling 99.999% of any odor-causing bacteria,” said Bond. “These products are being used in major shipping warehouses. Amazon’s warehouses are starting to use it as well as the Southern Companies."
While you may not have heard of these cleaners, Bond said that this combination is currently being used all over the country to fight COVID-19.
“We’re selling thousands of drums and thousands of cases all over the United States. The Noroxycdiff is a hospital-grade disinfectant, so it’s not available for the public to go and buy. It’s being used in hundreds of thousands of locations because they know what it does and it’s very successful. The U.S. military, 800-900 hospitals, the VA Hospitals, aging-care facilities, nursing facilities. It’s being used in police stations, fire stations, fire trucks, ambulances, transportation. It was used at the Javits Center, the hospital they set up in New York," Bond said.
