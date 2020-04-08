Gulfport business has product that continues the fight against COVID-19 long after the first punch

“We’re selling thousands of drums and thousands of cases all over the United States. The Noroxycdiff is a hospital-grade disinfectant, so it’s not available for the public to go and buy. It’s being used in hundreds of thousands of locations because they know what it does and it’s very successful. The U.S. military, 800-900 hospitals, the VA Hospitals, aging-care facilities, nursing facilities. It’s being used in police stations, fire stations, fire trucks, ambulances, transportation. It was used at the Javits Center, the hospital they set up in New York," Bond said.