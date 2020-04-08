Gov. Reeves stresses importance of mental stability during coronavirus calamity

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - With many Mississippians filing unemployment claims and the number of coronavirus cases in the state continuing to rise, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves chose to address the significance of mental stability during his daily press briefing Tuesday.
“People that have the virus are scared. People that don’t have it are scared that they’re gonna get it. People are scared about work and being without a job, but if we stick together as a state... no matter where we come from, for the next several weeks and flatten our curve, lessen the impact on our healthcare system, then we can come out of this and come out stronger at the end,” Reeves said.
Like Reeves said, many are stressed about how they will be able to put food on the table. Yet despite the growing concerns of COVID-19, it is vital to be conscious of our mental health.
Cliche but true, worrying can be a waste of our brainpower. Instead of focusing on the bad happening around us, it is best to take in all of the good that is also taking place right in front of our eyes.
Many teachers are missing their students and are showing them love in creative ways such as parading around neighborhoods. One school district is dedicating an entire week to highlighting community heroes.
Other Mississippians are getting creative with their newfound free time by decorating sidewalks or dressing up as characters in famous art pieces.
Thus whatever good that is happening, it is essential to make note of the hopeful signs around us.
So to help practice good mental health during this stay-at-home order, here’s a list of proactive things you can do to take your mind off of those negative thoughts:
- Go out into nature. Walking trails are still open, and they provide good opportunities to relax and breathe in some fresh air.
- Take a book off the shelf and get reading. Now is the perfect time to get lost in the words of your favorite author.
- Tour a museum digitally. The Walter Anderson Museum of Art just opened its new digital exhibition featuring cats, while plenty of other museums across the globe have also featured many of their exhibits online.
- Try some at-home exercises. Some gyms are showcasing workouts that are available on social media or on their websites.
- Learn another language. Free apps like Duolingo provide lessons on how to speak and write in a different language.
- Share the signs of hope you see around you. We would love to showcase it.
If you or a loved one is struggling with anxiety or stress, the Gulfport Behavioral Health System’s Stress and Anxiety Hotline is available at 228-236-2236.
Singing River Health System also expanded its Mental Health services. Their hotline is 228-969-9224.
For more information from the CDC regarding mental health tools and resources, click here.
