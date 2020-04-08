Enviva inflates first of two wood pellet storage domes

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The first of two wood pellet storage domes for the Port of Pascagoula’s new Enviva plant is now up.
Enviva - the world’s largest producer of industrial wood pellets - inflated the first dome on Tuesday at the Pascagoula deep-water marine terminal.
The second dome’s inflation is expected to take place before end of year.
The 170-foot tall domes will enable Enviva to store up to 45,000 metrics tons of wood pellets each – for a total storage capacity for up to 90,000 metric tons of wood pellets on site.
Once they are completed, the domes will be able to withstand winds up to 200 miles per hour.
Additionally, the export terminal will be capable of receiving product by rail, barge, and truck. All safety and handling equipment and storage facilities will be state-of-the-art, as well.
Enviva expects that the number of vessels calling the port will increase as it further develops production capacity in the region.
The wood pellets will be produced at the Enviva plant in George County, which is currently under construction. The pellets will be then be exported through the Pascagoula terminal to markets in Asia and Europe.
The new Pascagoula terminal is expected to directly employ approximately 30 full-time workers and support about 150 direct and indirect jobs during construction. Construction of the $90 million terminal is expected to be completed in the first half of 2021.
Construction on the terminal has continued as concerns over coronavirus spread through the country.
“In these days that are darker than normal, the sun still rises," said Enviva Chairman and CEO John Keppler. "I am very proud of the Enviva team on getting our newest storage dome up this morning in Pascagoula, Mississippi. Congratulations and keep up the great work, safely.”
Enviva is the world’s largest producer of industrial wood pellets, a renewable and sustainable energy source used to generate electricity and heat.
Enviva owns and operates wood pellet processing plants and deep-water export terminals in the Southeastern United States. The pellets are primarily transported to power plants in the United Kingdom, Europe and Japan that previously were fueled by coal, enabling them to reduce their lifetime carbon footprint by about 85 percent.
