Diamondhead grocery store goes extra mile to protect workers during COVID-19 crisis

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) -Grocery stores are stepping it up a notch to keep their employees safe.
Christy Fiori told WLOX that four ladies in the Diamondhead community— Denise Goodman Nestor, Rofalia Villard Lee, Gloria Burlette and Ms. Betty— donated 115 handmade masks to each employee at Rouses in Diamondhead. Prior to receiving the masks, workers in each department were already wearing gloves and changing them often.
Store manager, Chuck Clark, wants his workers and customers to feel safe when they come to work and to buy their essential needs during this crucial time. Every 20 minutes cashiers are required to sanitize and wipe down their work area.
Stationed outside the store is an employee who sprays and sanitizes all shopping carts before and after use. The store manager said the staff is gradually getting used to this new normal, to keep everyone safe.
About every two to three days the grocery store receives truckloads of goods to replenish the shelves. There are signs throughout the store displaying high demand items, which alert customers there’s a limitation on purchasing those products.
There is not an enforced number of customers allowed in the store at once; however, Clark keeps a count anyway.
“So every 30 minutes I go through the store, make a headcount and write it down with the time. That we know at all times about what we have running through our store, and it’s pretty consistent just about every day,” said Clark.
During this time, Rouses store manager says the community of Diamondhead has really shown their appreciation and support.
“I think six times [during the] last two and a half weeks, customers have anonymously sent Domino’s pizza or Pizza Hut over here to us. And that really shows a lot because we have our jobs on the line, it’s risky for us,” Clark shared.
Chuck said if an employee isn’t feeling well or just doesn’t feel safe at work, they’re free to go home because their health is vital.
