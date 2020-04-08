Biloxi construction permits soar despite COVID-19 pandemic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t slowed down commercial and residential construction projects in Biloxi. The number of building permits is going up as quickly as the structures being built.
Two weeks ago the city issued $1.7 million in construction permits and $2.1 million last week.
“We’re already up to a half a million this week, and a lot of that is single-family houses, but many of those were issued before the coronavirus announcement and the regulations that kicked in, so a lot of those projects are continuing to make progress,” said Jerry Creel, Biloxi community development director.
One of those is the new Community Bank building downtown. Creel said the list of construction work is extensive, but right now, that’s a good thing for the city as building requests continue to add up to much-needed revenue.
“$60 million of what we’ve issued, or what is active, is commercial, and a little over $20 million is residential,” Creel added.
With all the construction going on, it begs the question on how social distancing plays into building structures?
“My inspectors have assured me that what’s happening out in the residential construction areas, the workers leave the house as they conduct the inspection,” Creel said. “Most of those crews are spread out around the properties.”
