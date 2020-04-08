Anglican priest provides hope through virtual prayer meetings

HARRISON COUNTY., Miss. (WLOX) - An Anglican priest’s weekly morning prayers have gone virtual. He’s using technology to bring his parishioners together during a time when COVID-19 is keeping us apart.
Each Wednesday morning, Father Christopher Colby begins his day on Zoom, where he hosts virtual morning prayers. It has become a new unexpected reality for Father Colby and his parishioners.
“I studied the virtual church in a post-graduate seminary program in the last five years. I just never imagined I’d have to do it," said Colby.
The virtual prayer meetings allow his parishioners to feel more connected in a world that’s becoming increasingly more disconnected due to COVID-19.
“I have a couple that live over in Lucedale, and they have two little boys, and they live out in the middle of nowhere, and for them, it’s been a real gift,” he said.
And though Father Colby is grateful for technology, it’s also technology that gives him the biggest headache. In fact, he usually hosts the meetings on his front porch. But on Wednesday, wifi issues kept him inside. And unfortunately, those who can’t quite figure out the technology are left offline.
Other drawbacks: the virtual world limits what you can do like communions and baptisms.
“Church is about— has always been about— gathering, about being together, about being a community. But when you do it virtually, you can’t gather,” he said.
But despite the negatives, Father Colby chooses to focus on the positives. He knows these virtual prayers can be a source of hope.
“Holding on to whatever prayer works for you and doing it day after day and week after week helps you get through,” he said. “You have tools, you have spiritual tools, prayers, that allows you to continue and carry on.”
