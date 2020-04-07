65-year-old Long Beach man killed in crash

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A 65-year-old Long Beach man is dead after crashing his vehicle Monday night.
The accident happened at 10:20 p.m. on Highway 90 just east of the Southern Miss campus.
Authorities say Lloyd Drayton was traveling westbound on the highway when he ran off the road. His vehicle went through the yard of a nearby home and crashed into a tree, said Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer.
Drayton was extricated from the vehicle by Long Beach firefighters, who attempted to resuscitate him. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11 p.m. as a result of blunt force trauma.
According to Switzer, Drayton had medical conditions that may have led to the accident.
The accident is under investigation.
