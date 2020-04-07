Warm and muggy with hit-or-miss showers

After a muggy morning, it’s another warm day on the way. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in in the 70s, with 80s inland. There will be a chance for showers today with perhaps a thunderstorm or two. Models are suggesting that if we see any rain at all today that locations mainly north of I-10 will see more rain coverage. By the end of Tuesday, rain amounts are expected to be light: up to a half-inch. A cool front may pass later this week, allowing for possibly cooler conditions starting Friday. There will be some rain chances with this front Thursday into Friday. A wetter pattern looks possible this weekend as a rain system impacts the area.