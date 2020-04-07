WAMA showcases ‘digital exhibition you didn’t know you needed’ and it’s all about cats

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Are you homebound and in need of some artistic entertainment?
Well, the Walter Anderson Museum of Art (WAMA) has riveting news for you— that is if you are a cat fanatic, but it appears most people are nowadays, following Tiger King’s debut.
Regardless, cats are center stage in WAMA’s newest digital exhibition, showcasing various sections such as ceramics, murals, and Anderson’s later years.
You’re encouraged to soak in all of the pieces. But best of all, you can stay as long as you’d like, or at least, until the digital exhibition is taken down.
To take a virtual tour of the exhibit, click here.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.