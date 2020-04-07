WAMA showcases ‘digital exhibition you didn’t know you needed’ and it’s all about cats

By Sarah Liese | April 6, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 9:02 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Are you homebound and in need of some artistic entertainment?

Well, the Walter Anderson Museum of Art (WAMA) has riveting news for you— that is if you are a cat fanatic, but it appears most people are nowadays, following Tiger King’s debut.

Regardless, cats are center stage in WAMA’s newest digital exhibition, showcasing various sections such as ceramics, murals, and Anderson’s later years.

Like many of his artistic forebears, Walter Anderson found wild and domestic cats to be willing and able subjects. He painted, sculpted, drew, and carved images of cats throughout his life. He also wrote poetry about his feline friends and featured them as main characters in short stories. This exhibition is dedicated to Walter’s love of cats and their frequent, often humorous, presence in his artwork.
Walter Anderson Museum of Art

You’re encouraged to soak in all of the pieces. But best of all, you can stay as long as you’d like, or at least, until the digital exhibition is taken down.

To take a virtual tour of the exhibit, click here.

