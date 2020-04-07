Spotty showers possible today

It’s warm and humid today. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Hit or miss showers are possible this afternoon and early evening. Rain isn’t a guarantee for everyone.
Rain chances will decrease tonight. It will stay warm and humid with lows in the low 70s. We’ll warm up easily into the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday. Only isolated showers are possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s again on Thursday. A cold front moving in may bring a few showers. It will be much cooler on Friday with highs in the mid 70s. Showers and storms are possible.
A stronger storm system may move through on Easter Weekend. This will give us the chance for showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday. We could see some heavy rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.