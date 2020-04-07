Spotty showers possible today

Rain chances will decrease tonight. It will stay warm and humid with lows in the low 70s. We’ll warm up easily into the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday. Only isolated showers are possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s again on Thursday. A cold front moving in may bring a few showers. It will be much cooler on Friday with highs in the mid 70s. Showers and storms are possible.