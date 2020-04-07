South Mississippi small businesses still reeling from coronavirus

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Martin Miazza Gifts and Gray’s Furniture Gallery have furloughed their employees because money is just not coming in at the same pace as it was before COVID-19 swept the state. The ownership of both locations are now the only staff left working, but they say they’re still open for business.
For 54 years, Martin Miazza Gifts has been a staple on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The boutique shop has weathered many storms. For owner Kennedy Miazza, she’s furloughed her entire staff and is adapting her business to fit the changing times.
“I have sent an email out to all of my customers just saying that we are open for business as far as internet orders and phone orders. I also am on Facebook and Instagram, daily," said Miazza. “I have a bride who’s actually having a virtual shower this weekend. People have called me, I took the wedding folder home, they call and we place their order. I’m going to deliver everything Saturday morning, leave it on their porch and they’re gonna come out and get it in this crazy new world," Miazza said.
Miazza knows that her business is different from others that still have their doors open, and that has made it even harder.
“It is not about the things that you have to have. It is about the luxury, the fun little thing that makes you smile and gives you pleasure on a day to day basis," Miazza said.
Further west, the owner of another South Mississippi staple, who closed his doors last week, is now having a change of heart.
“You can’t let the cure be worse than the disease. I fully believe that. As long as we take care of all the protocols, keep everything clean, and keep our distance, I think we’re good," said Lamar Gray, owner of Gray’s Furniture Galleries.
So Gray is now the only working salesman at the now re-opened Gray’s Furniture Galleries.
“I don’t know that we’re a threat to anybody in this store at the moment. We’ve got a big showroom and lots of comfortable places to sit. A lot of people think a good, comfortable reclining chair is an essential part of life. So, we’re here if you need us," Gray said.
Gray said his message during this time of uncertainty is clear.
“Stay safe South Mississippi,” he said. "God Bless and take care of us in the small business community and we’ll take care of you!”
Are you a local business trying to get the word out that you’re still open? Add your business to our FREE online listing at http://www.wlox.com/OpenForBusiness
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.