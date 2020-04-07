Sacks of oysters for sale as fears of the spillway opening grow

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With supplies becoming scarce due to concerns over COVID-19, one local business is stepping in to provide fresh oysters to the community.
Coast Foods Restaurant Group is now offering 50-count sacks of oysters that are grown right here on the Coast.
The service typically is only open to commercial restaurants, but has now been extended to the public.
However, news that the Bonnet Carre Spillway has opened for the third year in a row is raising concerns.
“Hopefully, that gets closed sooner rather than later," said Kevin Fish with Gulf Coast Restaurant Group. "The salinity dropped 30 percent overnight. I mean, we are still in good shape. They do a parts per million; it was at 25 and it is now down to 16 and you can harvest anywhere above five but you don’t want to. At 10 or so, we are going to stop because the flavor and salinity in the oyster, it makes it not taste as good as it would.”
Last year’s opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway sent trillions of gallons of freshwater into the Mississippi Sound and surrounding waters, causing algae blooms.
Mississippi Department of Marine Resources Executive Director Joe Spraggins told WLOX that, as of right now, the Army Corps of Engineers has opened 20 bays of the spillway.
The seafood industry took a devastating hit during the blue-green algae bloom, with some describing the damages to the fishing industry as catastrophic.
Multiple oyster reefs in the western Mississippi Sound were wiped out. Shrimp and fish were driven out of seasonal habitats. Bottom-dwelling sea life was affected in hundreds of square miles of water bottoms, including commercially valuable species such as crab. Bottlenose dolphin and endangered sea turtle corpses washed ashore in numbers not seen since the BP oil spill of 2010. These impacts hit fishermen hard but also spread throughout the businesses dependent on the seafood industry.
The economic damage to coastal fishing communities, local governments, and tourism-related businesses is still not fully known, but the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources has estimated the financial impacts to fisheries alone as over $160 million.
In its first 70 years of existence, the Bonnet Carré Spillway has opened a total of eight times. Since 2008, the spillway has been opened six times. In 2018 and 2019, the spillway opening in consecutive years for the first time. In 2019, the spillway for the first time opened twice in a single year, for a total of 123 days - almost twice as long as any previous opening.
