Residents are asked to stay off roads unless necessary

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with the Harrison County Fire Service, AMR and the trucking industry are coming together in an effort to drive home the shelter-in-place order, urging Mississippians to keep the roads clear and accident-free.
“It’s taking away the focus from COVID-19 patients, they have to divert that attention to traffic crash victims," said Captain John Poulos with the Mississippi Highway Patrol. "This is something that we can avoid, so today is really a good day for us to try to get this message out.”
Poulos noted that accidents are going to happen regardless. However, with medical professionals focusing more of their time on coronavirus, he says that injuries as a result of traffic accidents will only add to an already stressed system.
Registered nurse Christina Hamilton agreed, emphasizing how important it is for people to remain at home.
“As a health care worker, it’s important for people to stay off the road and stay at home so we can get to our normal work shifts and respond to trauma when needed.”
