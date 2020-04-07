Pearl River Co. School District’s online campaign generates positive vibes

CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) -Saluting COVID-19 heroes and keeping students and parents engaged in school activities is what the Pearl River County School District has going with this week’s ‘Community Hero’ online campaign.
“Our kids always get excited about theme weeks. Last week, we had the virtual spirit week,” said Alan Lumpkin, Pearl River County School superintendent.
This week’s drive by the district has already generated countless emails about the unsung heroes fighting on the COVID-19 frontlines.
“We already have some positive responses back from just yesterday, we’re already getting responses back from these first responders and medical personnel and the hospitals,” Lumpkin said. “People really appreciate what they’re doing each and every day. They’re putting their lives in jeopardy, basically.”
They say that’s why this online drive is going viral in a good way.
"Gratitude, appreciation and taking time to say thank you to those that are doing so much for us, that’s a big deal right now,' said Kimberly Alford, district director of instruction. “It’s something we can do in our current positions as educators.”
