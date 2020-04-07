“Open for Business”: WLOX launches website to support South Mississippi businesses

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Local businesses need our support now more than ever, and we have a new way to help. WLOX has launched a website to help you find local businesses that are open during the COVID-19 crisis.
The website, www.wlox.com/OpenForBusiness, lists local restaurants, retail stores, and other services currently available in South Mississippi. Each listing includes details about what each businesses is offering, like online ordering, takeout, or delivery.
If you have a business that is open, there’s an easy way to add yourself to the list. Just go to www.wlox.com/OpenForBusiness, click on “Don’t see your business? Click here to register" and set up an account. You can then modify your listing at any time, if your hours or services change.
WLOX has always been proud to support our local businesses through our “Be Local” campaign, and television shows like “Shop South Mississippi.” Now is a critical time to support the small businesses that make our community the place we know and love.
