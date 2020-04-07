Nearly 300 Coast residents diagnosed with COVID-19 so far. 13 have died.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus continues to climb as experts predict that this week will be
On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 1,915 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, which brings the total number of Coast residents diagnosed with the virus to 292.
Statewide, 177 new cases and eight new deaths were reported Tuesday.
In all, 59 Mississippi residents have died as a result of the virus as of April 6, 2020, according to MSDH. Thirteen South Mississippi residents have died from the virus so far.
MSDH reports a total of 292 South Mississippi residents with the virus, which is up 27 cases from Monday’s report.
Those numbers break down for each county as follows:
Outbreaks at long-term care facilities is also being reported by MSDH now. In South Mississippi, there are a total of six facilities that have reported outbreaks. The names of long-term care facilities with outbreaks are also not being released.
Of the over 1,900 cases, Jackson County has 108 cases, making it the county with the third highest number of cases in the state. Hinds County leads Mississippi with 169 cases, and Desoto County is reporting 140 cases.
The most cases of the virus have been confirmed in people who are over the age of 40. However, a total of 561 confirmed cases were in people under the age of 40.
To date, 51 children have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The majority of those cases are seen in children ages 11-17.
MSDH is not releasing how many tests are administered each day and, because of privacy laws, they are not identifying patients by name, city, or age.
State officials say it only takes one confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in a patient or employee at a long-term care facility for it to be classified as an outbreak.
Here is a county-by-county map showing how many positive tests results there are as it relates to the population of each county.
As of April 6, the state reports that 30% of the reported cases have required hospitalization.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
To complete a pre-screening, please call one of the below hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
