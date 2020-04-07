Gulfport daycare educates children on importance of practicing good hygiene during COVID-19 crisis

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Brilliant Daycare located in Gulfport remains open despite the coronavirus outbreak. The owner of the daycare, Cathy Tate, is making sure to educate the kids about the virus and the importance of practicing good hygiene.
“In order to stay open, I knew we had to take double measures. We couldn’t just do our everyday— wash your hands, sanitizing— but we had to sanitize the building,” said Tate.
She said they’re sanitizing the sitting and playing area more at the daycare. Hand washing and social distancing have also been in full effect. The staff and children even created signs, which they hold up to show everyone who drives by that they are taking precautions.
“Children need to know why—why they’re not at school, why can’t they play with their friends, why can’t they hold their hands, why can’t they hug their friends. And we want to educate them,” Tate said.
Parents and visitors are no longer able to walk to their children into their classrooms. This new rule is to eliminate additional traffic inside the center.
“We’re not letting the parents or visitors actually come in the center. We’re keeping everybody in the lobby in order to keep everything safe,” Tate said.
Cathy Tate wants her parents and community to know that she has taken the extra step to keep her children safe during this coronavirus crisis.
