Grab-and-go lunches at Quarles Elementary providing meals to children every weekday

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) -Even though schools are closed across the Coast, W.J. Quarles Elementary School cafeteria remains open to ensure children continue to receive nutritious meals while at home.
The cafeteria staff prepares meals as usual, but now they’re packing both breakfast and lunch for pickup. Children, under the age of 18, are able to receive a meal every weekday from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Long Beach School District nutrition administrator, Dede Hurt said they try to keep the packaged meals simple.
“So most of it is sandwich-oriented or very simple. We also include baked chips...plus fresh vegetables and a fresh fruit,” said Hurt.
Meals are for all children, and they do not have to be a student at the school to receive a meal. Adults also have the opportunity to purchase a lunch. However, they are required to pay three dollars for their meal— exact change is required.
As cars drive up, the parents are asked how many lunches they need, and then Quarles’ cafeteria workers will deliver the meals to their car.
“We average about 375 meals a day," Hurt said. "There are a lot of people feeding, a lot of other districts— Pass Christian and Gulfport. We don’t know how many are feeding this week, but we do have a lot of feeding sites around the area.”
Hurt plans to give out grab-and-go meals Monday through Friday, until schools reopen.
The address to W.J. Quarles Elementary School is 111 Quarles St, Long Beach, MS 39560.
