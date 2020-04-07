Fans reminisce as ESPN re-airs Saints’ ‘Rebirth’ game

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - Fifteen years ago, Hurricane Katrina forced the New Orleans Saints to play the entirety of the 2005 season on the road. On the third week of the 2006 season, the black and gold returned home with the support of an entire city behind them.
“There was an excitement in the air. It was a new team, new coach, we didn’t know what to expect,” superfan Donald Silcio said, as he recalled being at the game. “It seemed like a half-million people at the Dome, and there were a lot more people on the outside. They just wanted to be a part of it.”
After starting the season with two straight wins, the game itself certainly mattered from a football perspective. But that game was about far more than football– it was about hope and perseverance, and reuniting with 74,295 of your closest friends after a year of pain.
“They call this the rebirth game. There’s a lot of truth to that,” Silcio said. “People were looking for a light of hope. That game, that team, and that year really pulled us out of the funk we were in with Katrina.”
Less than two minutes into the game, a blocked punt sparked the roar of a city that echoed around households from coast to coast.
“From the time we entered the Superdome to the time it had double-zeroes on the clock, it was loud,” Silcio said. “People were just so excited to be in the building. It was just magic. It was magic.”
While times are different now, and a different sort of disaster strikes, there is never a wrong time for a reminder on the power of hope, optimism and strength.
“It didn’t matter— your color, how much money you had— everyone was just so happy to be there,” Silcio said. “It was one of the greatest feelings, I’ll never forget it. Just a sense of brotherhood and sisterhood that I will always hold dear in my heart.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.