Churches getting creative to reach parishioners during Holy Week

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Church leaders are improvising to interact with community members during Holy Week.
Holy Week is one of the busiest times of the years for church’s across the Coast, yet COVID-19 is forcing church leaders to get creative.
Gov. Tate Reeves again on Monday encouraged churches not to hold services at the church but to utilize online platforms to make sure people are staying at home.
It’s a concept that has taken hold with most churches, especially this week when Easter is being observed.
“So our team - a staff of about eight people - have been working around the clock and we are going to provide a livestream worship service or prayer offering every day during the Holy Week leading up to Easter Sunday” said Pastor Claire Dobbs, who leads the First United Methodist Church of Gulfport.
The switch to virtual platforms has many learning more about the digital world.
“Our staff has had to learn about technology overnight," she said. "We’re sort of learning as we go. We just think it is invaluable and so important to connect virtually and support one another.”
Members of the church have been appreciative of the efforts. Many are just thankful to still be able to learn from church leaders.
“People in our church community are just so grateful that we are making the efforts to connect with them," said Dobbs.
Other churches are also making extra efforts, including the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepard, who does a sunrise service every Easter Sunday.
“This year, not being able to not be able to meet on the beach, we kind of got together early before the beaches closed and recorded our service,” said Pastor James Garnett.
Pastor Garnett and his church acted swiftly to ensure that the tradition would continue and, because of their efforts, the sunrise service tradition will continue virtually on Easter Sunday.
“It is really going to be something special so I am looking forward to Easter even though we can’t gather together with brothers and sisters in Christ," said Garnett. “We can celebrate what Easter is all about.”
St. Peter’s By-the-Sea in Gulfport is also finding ways to keep in touch with its parishioners, such as posting videos on Facebook and holding online services.
Ocean Springs Assembly is making sure all of its members are still able to take communion on Easter Sunday. The church has been working this week to put together communion bags with the traditional juice, which represents the blood of Christ, and the wafer, which represents the body of Christ.
The church is allowing its members to drive through and pick up the communions bags. They have also put together Easter eggs for the little ones.
