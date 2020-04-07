Churches getting creative to reach parishioners during Holy Week

It's Holy Monday, join us today for a moment of prayer and reflection. Worship In Action: Light a candle while you watch the prayer service. Questions For Reflection: What really motivates your devotion? Would you rather be right or in right relationship with God and others? What does devotion look like in a time of real life pandemic? Prayer Focus: Pray for our government and community leaders that they will lead with humility and wisdom, doing their best to value people over money.