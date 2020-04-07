Biloxi police chief warns residents of fraudulent scams pertaining to coronavirus

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday, the City of Biloxi posted a video on their Facebook page, informing residents of the latest updates on the novel coronavirus. Among the topics addressed was the growing issue of scammers and the approaches they are taking to instill fear, inclining viewers to take the bait.
Email scam
Biloxi police chief John Miller warned residents of a fishing scam sent via email, where it appears that the email is sent from the CDC. However, if they are poking and pressing for personal information, it is most likely a scam.
Miller emphasized to first check the CDC website. That is the best way to learn about the coronavirus such as symptoms of the disease, best practices to prevent you from catching COVID-19, etc.
Additionally, be sure to also look at the email. If it does not add up to the email’s content, dump it into the virtual trash.
Fraudulent products
Consumers should stay aware of the various products being sold online including a “cure” for COVID-19 and a multitude of devices to help those suffering from the virus.
Miller highlighted what medical experts are currently saying, “There is no cure for COVID.” Yes, several tests are being performed on certain drugs to see if they help coronavirus patients, but at the moment, there is no viable cure.
Some studies have shown that vitamins, which help to boost your immune system like elderberry and zinc, are encouraged for consumers to purchase. However, like everything else, you should research the company and the product itself to make sure you believe in what you are purchasing.
In regard to devices being sold such as respirators, Miller said to verify the validity of the company selling the product. If they do not seem legitimate, do not buy the products. As stated above, do your own investigation of the company and device, and determine for yourself if they look like a company you can trust.
