Biloxi bakery takes extra precautions after deciding to stay open

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Like all of us, businesses are struggling to deal with the COVID crisis. Many have shut their doors, while others are remaining open with strict guidelines in place.
A well known Biloxi bakery is still serving customers after finding ways to operate with public safety in mind.
“That’s the big thing— to make people feel comfortable and safe, knowing they can come in here and not have people crowd around them,” said bakery owner Sue Nguyen-Torjusen.
There is no on-premise dining, all orders are to go. Nguyen-Torjusen is doing her best to give people peace of mind when they come to Le Bakery on Oak Street in Biloxi. She wanted to keep her business going and has taken every precaution to establish a safe environment.
“We’re trying to limit the contagion as far as sanitation and cleaning. We’ve been proactive in terms of doorknobs and surfaces, [they] are being constantly disinfected. I’m limiting the number of people who come through— only 3 at a time. We’re asking for patience and understanding with social distancing,” she said.
A plastic shield separates customers from workers.
People have told her they appreciate her decision to stay open. Nguyen-Torjusen thinks now is the time for folks to try and support local businesses whenever they can as economic hardship is a common thread running through the business community.
Le Bakery has a special relationship with long time customers, as do many other businesses in South Mississippi.
“People have been very understanding with small businesses. We’ve been there, whether sponsoring a team or this, that and another. I think the reciprocal side of that is people trying to purchase something so we can keep ourselves going,” Nguyen-Torjusen said.
Being in east Biloxi, many in the Vietnamese community are regular customers at Le Bakery. Sue has noticed that many, especially those who are vulnerable, have been very aware of the pandemic and seem to be taking the coronavirus seriously.
“l think one of the first waves I saw of people wearing masks were a lot of the Asian elderly community that came through. Le Bakery has reduced its staff and changed its hours,” Nguyen-Torjusen said.
Le Bakery has reduced its staff and limited hours to 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.Tuesday through Saturday and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sundays.
