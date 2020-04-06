38-year-old Pascagoula woman killed in crash near Fountainbleau community

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pascagoula woman is dead after crashing Sunday in the Jackson County community of Fountainbleau.
Danica Cedotal, 38, was driving a vehicle on Fountainbleau Road just after midnight when she crashed into a brick barrier wall. It happened in front of a home in the small community, which is just outside Ocean Springs city limits near Gulf Park Estates.
Cedotal was not wearing a seatbelt, said authorities. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident is still under investigation.
