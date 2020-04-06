Warm today. Few showers & storms possible on Tuesday.

While an isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out today, most of us will stay dry. We’ll warm up into the upper 70s to low 80s. The humidity will increase by Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the upper 60s.
A few showers and storms are possible on Tuesday. We’ll be warm and humid with highs near 80. It’s going to be even warmer by Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Once again, we can’t rule out a few showers and storms. We’ll stay warm and humid on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. An approaching cold front may bring a few more showers.
Showers and storms may linger on Friday with highs in the mid 70s. Another storm system could bring showers and storms on Saturday and Easter Sunday. At this time, it looks like highs will be in the mid 70s.
