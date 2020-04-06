Warm pattern for now. A few showers can’t be ruled out.

High pressure will be ridging across the southeast region through Wednesday. This will keep us on the warm side with each afternoon ranging from the upper 70s to the upper 80s. Because there will be at least some moisture to work with, a few rain showers and rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out each day. But, any rainfall amounts are expected to be light: less than 1″. Could move into a bit more active weather pattern Thursday into the weekend with better rain chances but there is still uncertainty with models disagreeing on whether we’ll see any rain in that timeframe of not.