Veterans Health Care System confirms one veteran has died from coronavirus

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A veteran treated at the Biloxi VA has passed away due to coronavirus, while another veteran is currently being treated for the disease.
The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System (GCVHCS) has also confirmed that four VA employees also tested positive for COVID-19. Three of the employees work at the Biloxi VA. The other employee works at the Mobile Outpatient Clinic.
In total, that brings the total number of coronavirus cases reported by GCVHCS to six.
Screening for the virus is underway at the VA for all veterans and staff who present symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath as well as isolating all patients known to be at risk.
Per the CDC guidelines, the VA encourages veterans and staff "to take everyday preventive actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:
· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
· Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.
· Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
· If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility."
