Small businesses in Pass Christian brace for the worst from shelter-in-place order

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - In a town that has barely recovered from Hurricane Katrina, Pass Christian is taking another hit.
Small businesses everywhere are struggling under the restrictions imposed by coronavirus.
The handful of small businesses in downtown Pass Christian are no exception.
Some are still surviving, others barely hanging on.
The start of the state’s shelter in place order may be the death blow for some.
“It’s basically shutting down the business for the whole month of April,” said Mimi Parker Thomas, owner of Parker’s Inc., a specialty gift store. “And the week before all of this broke out, it was pretty slow with traffic anyway because the New Orleans customers weren’t over and people were getting scared to go out.”
Her business has survived Katrina and the oil spill, and now she is doing what she can to stay alive.
“We shut down about two weeks ago and I am just meeting customers curbside when they call for special presents when they need,” she said after making one such delivery. “I’m sending out emails and Facebook and Instagram posts trying to accommodate customers when I can.”
Down the street at Hook’s Gulf Coast Cuisine, they are hoping that the curbside service they are offering will be enough to keep them alive.
“We’ve already applied for the SBA loans and we are counting on the people to rally us in,” said co-owner Tanya McClellan. “We’ve had some serious locals and some people that come in all the time that have rallied around us already and helped us and they are continuing to come and support us. That’s what we need is just the people to continue to come in and see us and help us out.”
While survival of their business is important, Parker Thomas said simple survival is more important.
“I’m just wishing everybody to stay healthy and stay safe," she said.
