Senior meal programs expanding during coronavirus

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - More seniors will soon be able to receive home-delivered meals during the COVID-19 crisis.
At least 1,096 seniors on a waiting list to get food services in South Mississippi will be able to receive delivered meals as soon as April 15.
That is when the South Mississippi Planning and Development District will receive their additional funds provided by the Coronavirus Response Act.
“Our game plan is to feed them in the same home-delivered meal setting,” said Thania Averett, Aging Department Head for the Area Agency on Aging. “The difference is that we do not have the stipulation that you will have to be homebound, you will simply have to be 60 years of age.”
Previous to coronavirus, seniors had to be home-bound to qualify for the delivered meals.
“These meals are vital,” said Leeann Kendrick, director of Adult and Community Partnerships for the Jackson County Civic Action. “The phone calls that I have received are just amazing. I sat and cried the first week because we had so many that said not only thank you for sending the meals but thank you for remembering them because they’re lonely. They come to our senior centers for that social outreach to be able to mingle with their friends and play bingo and do different activities, and now they’re not going anywhere.”
“This effort that my staff has been doing is making a world of difference. It’s just vital to our community.”
They have more than doubled the number of meals they deliver in Jackson County since the outbreak began.
The District is currently providing meals to almost 1,700 seniors in 15 counties.
They have switched to a “shelf-stable” meal that allows them to deliver five meals to each client every Monday. The meals do not have to be refrigerated and can be microwaved to heat.
“Since this COVID-19 has obviously hit the Coast, it is vital that we are continuing our effort to get out and reach our seniors,” Kendrick said. “Our Seniors were told they need to stay at home. They’re not supposed to be out."
“Typically they rely on us for transportation and meals, so we’re trying to make sure that they’re not left behind.”
The District is still taking applications from seniors to begin receiving meals during the coronavirus crisis.
You can call 228-868-2311 or e-mail taverett@smpdd.com to apply.
If you are a senior in Jackson County that needs food or transportation services you can call Kendrick at 228-769-3349
