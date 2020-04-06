Senior meal programs expanding during coronavirus

“These meals are vital,” said Leeann Kendrick, director of Adult and Community Partnerships for the Jackson County Civic Action. “The phone calls that I have received are just amazing. I sat and cried the first week because we had so many that said not only thank you for sending the meals but thank you for remembering them because they’re lonely. They come to our senior centers for that social outreach to be able to mingle with their friends and play bingo and do different activities, and now they’re not going anywhere.”