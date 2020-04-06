No work, no pay leading to unemployment frustration

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Unemployment is at an all-time high, causing many people to file unemployment claims. Across the board, many Mississippians are frustrated with the long waits when they call the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) and the difficulties they face when filing claims online.
The Mississippi Department of Employment Security says it is increasing its staff, and many are hoping that speeds up the process to receive their benefits.
Tammy Briggs is a substitute teacher who was laid off due to COVID-19, leaving her no other choice but to file for benefits.
“I kept doing that over and over, and it finally kicked me out. So then, I started calling the 1-888-844-3577,” said Briggs.
She said she has memorized the number after calling so many times and has been on hold for up to three hours long.
Barbara Mock has faced the same problem as she tried filing a claim for her son who was laid off from Books -A- Million.
“So finally, he connects and he gets an answer, which is a recording," said Mock," and he is on hold approximately two and a half hours. Because of some of his responses, the questions that his application will be held in pending, and that he has three days to call the office or his application will be dropped,” explained Mock.
Her son’s application was, in fact, dropped because during the three days, they could never get through to anyone.
The maximum weekly benefit amounts allowed in Mississippi at this time is $235. It’s based on how much you’ve earned in the highest quarter of your base period, then dividing that amount by 26.
After reading through the website and you’re still unsure if you’re eligible, just file a claim then MDES will decide.
