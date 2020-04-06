100 new cases of COVID-19 reported since Sunday, bringing state total to over 1,700

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Over 250 South Mississippi residents have now been diagnosed with COVID-19 as the state numbers continue to increase.
On Monday, April 6, 2020, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 1,738 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, which brings the total number of Coast residents diagnosed with the virus to 265.
Statewide, 100 new cases and eight new deaths were reported Monday.
In all, 51 Mississippi residents have died as a result of the virus as of April 5, 2020, according to MSDH. Eleven South Mississippi residents have died from the virus so far.
MSDH reports a total of 265 South Mississippi residents with the virus, which is up 10 cases from Sunday’s report.
Outbreaks at long-term care facilities are also being reported by MSDH now. In South Mississippi, there are a total of six facilities who have reported outbreaks.
Those numbers break down for each county as follows:
Of the over 1,700 cases, Jackson County has 98 cases, making it the county with the third highest number of cases in the state. Hinds County leads Mississippi with 158 cases, and Desoto County is reporting 136 cases.
The most cases of the virus have been confirmed in people who are over the age of 40. However, a total of 519 confirmed cases were in people under the age of 40. That includes 44 children who have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.
MSDH is not releasing how many tests are administered each day and, because of privacy laws, they are not identifying patients by name, city, or age. The names of long-term care facilities with outbreaks are also not being released.
State officials say it only takes one confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in a patient or employee at a long-term care facility for it to be classified as an outbreak.
Here is a county-by-county map showing how many positive tests results there are as it relates to the population of each county.
As of April 5, the state reports that 29% of the reported cases have required hospitalization.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
To complete a pre-screening, please call one of the below hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
