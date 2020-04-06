MISSING: Police asking for help to find Pascagoula woman

Jeanette Wells was last seen April 4, 2020, in Pascagoula. (Source: Pascagoula Police)
By WLOX Staff | April 6, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT - Updated April 6 at 11:43 AM

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula Police are asking for help to locate a 42-year-old woman who has been missing for two days.

Jeanette Wells was last seen April 4 at her mother’s house on Old Mobile Highway. She is believed to have been going to a church in Theodore, Ala.

Wells was driving a beige 2013 Kia Optima with a Mississippi disabled tag. She stands 5′0″ and weighs 150 pounds.

If you have seen her or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Pascagoula Police at 228-762-2211.

