MISSING: Police asking for help to find Pascagoula woman

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula Police are asking for help to locate a 42-year-old woman who has been missing for two days.
Jeanette Wells was last seen April 4 at her mother’s house on Old Mobile Highway. She is believed to have been going to a church in Theodore, Ala.
Wells was driving a beige 2013 Kia Optima with a Mississippi disabled tag. She stands 5′0″ and weighs 150 pounds.
If you have seen her or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Pascagoula Police at 228-762-2211.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.