Inmate at Rankin County prison dies; she tested negative for COVID-19

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An inmate at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County died at a hospital in Jackson after battling an illness, according to MDOC.
40-year-old Mary Jewell passed away on Sunday night at Merit Health Central in Jackson. MDOC said Jewell was sick for several months before and was hospitalized on and off again since December. They also noted that she recently was tested for COVID-19. She tested negative for the virus.
An autopsy will be conducted to verify the cause of her death.
Jewell was in prison, serving 15 years, for attempted armed robbery and two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon in Lee County. She was sentenced on May 20, 2010.
