Fishers enjoy outdoors while maintaining social distance

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With residents throughout the Magnolia State now under a shelter-in-place order, there are limited activities available for people looking to get out of the house. One of those activities is fishing - and for both fishing experts and novices, just that freedom to fish is a good thing.
“It means good to me," one fisher said. "I don’t get to go anywhere anyway. It means a lot to me to be able to go out and do something.”
“We’re just trying to see if we can find some crabs," said a crabber. "Since I don’t have a boat anymore, I love it. You have to have somewhere to go fishing.”
For some, even if the fish aren't biting, it was still an opportunity to be outside and enjoy some springtime weather while still maintaining a safe social distance.
“Well, I was going to try and get some bait, but it seems as if the fish are a bit scarce," said another fisher John Walley. "So we’re just going to sit out here and get some sunshine.”
With the beaches now closed, this is close to the only water activity some people have left.
“On one hand, I felt that they should have kept the beach open so everybody could use it as long as they were social distancing,” Walley said. “On the other hand, since it was not being followed, then the authorities had to do what they had to do.”
For those out fishing on Sunday, being able to enjoy the outdoors is something they believe has to be available, if at all possible.
“It’s a great outlet. It’s a wonderful thing, we live in a beautiful area,” Walley said. “I feel that we can keep some things open, and I would encourage officials to do that if they can.”
