Drive-through COVID-19 testing comes to Moss Point for one day

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The state health department is opening a drive-through testing center in Moss Point Monday as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to rise in Jackson County.
COVID-19 tests will be given from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the parking lot across the street from Moss Point City Hall.
To be tested you must first download the C-Spire health app and receive a screening. Those without smartphones can call (601) 496-7200.
The University of Mississippi Medical center is sponsoring the testing, and Dr. Allan Jones said screenings allow them to test the people who are most at risk.
“We’re trying to test the patients that really need to be tested. So, it’s inappropriate at this time to be testing asymptomatic people or people that have really mild symptoms," Jones said. "The screening really is an attempt to try to test the appropriate population that has the highest potential for infection.”
Drive-through testing centers help the state health department determine if certain areas are hot spots.
“What we’re trying to do is go ahead and get a lot of the community tested so we have a good idea of the prevalence in certain counties. They’re choosing geographical areas of the state that seem to have some increasing prevalence so they can have an idea if there’s a problem in certain counties," Jones said. "If there are problems in certain areas, then they send in an epidemiology team to try to do some patient tracing and figure out if they can control that outbreak in a more timely manner.”
According to Mayor of Moss Point Mario King, his city has multiple hot spots and that is why he asked for the testing center.
“Some of the essential businesses are in what I call our hot spots," King said. “Some of those places are General Macarthur (Street), Hubert (Street), the Kreole area, the Escatawpa area north of (Highway) 63, our Ward Four area. We have to understand those are hot spots. I’ve talked with families there. I’ve seen the numbers. These are where we are getting a lot of cases. Some of our areas in Ward Five. We need to be very careful.”
This is the only drive-through testing center in Jackson County, and it will be open for one day only. King said he has asked the state health department to open the drive-through testing center for another day in the future.
