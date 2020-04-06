ArtInterrupted hashtag documents creativity during coronavirus pandemic

View this post on Instagram

Sewing instructor Mrs. Danea walks us through a quick tutorial for a do-it-yourself cloth mask. The CDC has recommended that ALL persons should have some sort of protective covering for their face! We will be introducing Sewing Summer Camp classes when all of this is over! 🧵✂️ Talk about #artinterrupted??!! Stay safe and well, y'all! #keepcreating #FREEinspiration #themaryc **Subscribe to The Mary C YouTube page (in bio) for more free activities!**