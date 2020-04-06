ArtInterrupted hashtag documents creativity during coronavirus pandemic

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center of Arts & Education wants to help you channel your inner artist with its series called #ArtInterrupted.
As people spend more time at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, many are turning to social media to share their moments of creative expression.
“It felt like an interruption of life, and that’s where we came up with his idea of art interrupted because we know we’re not alone," said interim director Sara Guice.
Guice said it will act as a digital timestamp of how people cope with the world-changing events.
“People are overwhelmed with the news and unsure of how to take it all in, and it’s actually in many ways bringing out newfound creativity," Guice said.
She noted that the Mary C. was planning for a busy spring before cases of COVID-19 started spreading on the Gulf Coast.
“We had to close our doors rather quickly. We had so much planned, everything from Spring Break camps to children’s theater productions to art gallery openings," Guice said
While the Mary C. 's doors are closed, people can use #ArtInterrupted to show off their talents. The center’s Youtube page is growing with tutorials, from floral design to how to make your own face mask. Guice believes the ability to find connections through creativity is a signal of better days to come.
“We think art and creativity is what always gets humanity through tough times," she said.
Although programs at the Mary C. O’Keefe Center are suspended, Guice said she decided to continue with the distribution of its #curatedcrates for members. The crates of art supplies and recipes for people to get creative with while at home.
