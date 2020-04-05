Two blood drives to be hosted in Jackson Co. to combat ‘severe shortage’

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Although the coronavirus pandemic is at the forefront of many minds, the Blood Center is shedding light on another issue that they hope many Coast residents will take part in.
“The need for blood donations is constant and will continue through this pandemic,” according to the Blood Center, who is working to put on this blood drive along with Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, Singing River Health System and the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce.
Through this partnership, two blood drives will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Tuesday, April 7.
- Make sure you are feeling healthy before you commit to giving blood.
- Don’t forget to schedule a blood donation appointment.
- Start the health screening through Fastlane before entering the donor center.
- Remember to bring your ID and eat a good meal beforehand.
- Try to right on time to reduce your wait and follow the social distancing measures suggested by the CDC.
- Family Interactive Center Gym
- 1415 Skip Ave., Pascagoula
- Raffle for gift cards & cash prizes
- YMCA Lobby
- 1810 Government St., Ocean Springs
