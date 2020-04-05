Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — For more than a year, a man who allegedly faked his own death and fled multiple child sex abuse charges in Mississippi lived in an Oklahoma RV park using the name of a friend. Jacob Scott was captured in January after being found using the name Lucas Walding. Walding told The Sun Herald, in an exclusive interview, that he and Scott had been friends for more than 20 years. That has since changed. He says he never would have thought Scott would “do something like this.”