History-making Saints kicker Tom Dempsey dies from coronavirus crisis

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Legendary New Orleans Saints place kicker Tom Dempsey died Saturday night after a battle with COVID-19. He was 73.
Dempsey is best known for kicking a record-setting 63-yard field goal with no toes on his right foot. The record was broken decades later by Denver kicker Matt Prater with a 64-yard field goal.
Signed by the Saints in 1969 as an undrafted kicker out of Palomar College, the Milwaukee, Wis., native quickly proved he belonged in the NFL, being named to the Pro Bowl and first team All-Pro his rookie year. The following season saw Dempsey make the most memorable kick of his career.
On Nov. 8, 1970, the Saints trailed the Detroit Lions 17-16 at Tulane Stadium. With time expiring, Dempsey made a 63-yard field goal with room to spare, setting an NFL record for the longest field goal and giving the Saints a breathtaking 19-17 walk-off victory. "It was one of those games, where, I think people had lost hope," said current Saints stadium public address announcer Mark Romig. "Dempsey lines up for this world record-setting field goal, and everyone is just scratching their heads, 'Sure, why not?'"
“There were so many people who had left the stadium that missed it,” said Mark’s father Jerry Romig, who was in his second season as the Saints PA announcer in 1970. “I made certain that they heard me say, ‘It’s good!’ And I kept screaming into that microphone, ‘It’s good! It’s good!’”
Dempsey’s family said he was diagnosed with coronavirus in late March. The Saints kicker lived at the Lambeth House assisted living center where 15 people have died from COVID-19.
Funeral arrangements have not been set.
