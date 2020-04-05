History-making Saints kicker Tom Dempsey dies from coronavirus crisis

On Nov. 8, 1970, the Saints trailed the Detroit Lions 17-16 at Tulane Stadium. With time expiring, Dempsey made a 63-yard field goal with room to spare, setting an NFL record for the longest field goal and giving the Saints a breathtaking 19-17 walk-off victory. "It was one of those games, where, I think people had lost hope," said current Saints stadium public address announcer Mark Romig. "Dempsey lines up for this world record-setting field goal, and everyone is just scratching their heads, 'Sure, why not?'"