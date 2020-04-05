Drying out today. Getting warm this week.

We had a few showers this morning, but the afternoon looks much drier. We’ll be warming up into the upper 70s to low 80s.
The sky will be mostly clear tonight, and we’ll cool off into the low 60s by Monday morning. Rain chances will be slim on Monday with highs near 80. We’ll have a slightly higher chance for showers and storms on Tuesday. It will be warmer and more humid with highs in the low 80s. We’ll be in the mid 80s on Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky.
An approaching front may bring a few showers on Thursday. Highs will stay in the mid 80s. If the front moves through, we’ll drop into the mid 70s by Friday. Some showers and storms may linger into Friday.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.