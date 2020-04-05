Churchgoers find alternate ways to celebrate Palm Sunday

GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week for Christians, but there’s a big difference this year.
There are no Masses or services because of the coronavirus. Many churchgoers are having to celebrate the holiest of weeks at home.
With churches closed, those like Mississippi City United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church of Gautier did a virtual palm parade as a way for their parishioners to celebrate Palm Sunday.
“What we did is we asked people to send in photos of them either waving a palm, or holding one, or even placing it on their home," said Mississippi City UMC pastor Megan Becnel. “Whether it touches one person, or a hundred, I’m just glad that I had this opportunity to do something new, and do something that I really didn’t expect.”
It’s one of the many ways churches and churchgoers are adapting. Many people attended Palm Sunday services online.
Take a drive around any neighborhood, and you’re likely to find palms and crosses decorating the doors and front porches of Coast homes.
Biloxi resident Casey Arnold took it a step further with the Red Ribbon Mission, which asks believers to also pray over and add a red ribbon to their door. First Presbyterian Church in Gulfport encouraged kids to make their own palms.
It’s just the beginning of a Holy Week that will be full of changes. Churches are already altering Easter plans. Mississippi City UMC canceled its traditional sunrise service on the beach.
“We won’t have the type of special music that we normally have on Easter. We will have some special music and a reflection, but there are definitely some portions that are missing, and that we will miss," Becnel said.
Becnel hopes even with all the changes, the true meaning behind Holy Week isn’t forgotten.
“We all have our great ways of celebrating, and celebrating is good, but it allows us to take a step back and to look at what is valuable in this season," Becnel said.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.