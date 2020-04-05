Chalk art uplifts frontline workers at Memorial Hospital

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Frontline workers at Memorial Hospital have received several encouraging messages across the sidewalks. Word around town is Northwood Church of Gulfport is responsible for the colorful chalk artwork.
Miranda Smith works at Memorial Hospital and is also a member of the church. Smith said she thought of ways to impact the community, resulting in the encouraging words.
“Those shifts are hard, especially when you’re working on the COVID-19 unit. It’s hard to see all the positivity when you have so much negativity right there,” Smith shared.
Smith believes the artwork will let the front line workers know they’re not alone. The hospital has also shown its appreciation on social media, creating a video to thank the church.
“So many people were saying they were coming off a hard shift and that just made it so much better. It was a nice surprise for them,” Smith said.
She wants the health care workers that everyone is in this together as a team.
“So in any way we can help each other, it helps.”
Smith is currently waiting for permission from other hospitals to do the same thing.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.