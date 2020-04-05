Miss. Dept. of Health reports first COVID-19 case in Stone County while state cases reach over 1,600

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) -On Sunday, April 5, 2020, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 1,638 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, which brings the total number of Coast residents diagnosed with the virus to 245.
Statewide, 183 new cases and eight new deaths were reported Sunday. In addition, Stone County also showed its first coronavirus case.
In all, 43 Mississippi residents have died as a result of the virus as of April 5, 2020, according to MSDH.
MSDH reports a total of 245 South Mississippi residents with the virus, which is up 19 cases from Saturday’s report.
Outbreaks at long-term care facilities are also being reported by MSDH now. In South Mississippi, there are a total of seven facilities that have reported outbreaks.
Those numbers break down for each county as follows:
Of the over 1,600 cases, Jackson County has 86 cases, making it the county with the third-highest number of cases in the state. Hinds County leads Mississippi with 154 cases, and Desoto County is reporting 132 cases.
Most cases of the virus have been confirmed in people who are over the age of 40. However, a total of 492 confirmed cases were in people under the age of 40.
MSDH is not releasing how many tests are administered each day and, because of privacy laws, they are not identifying patients by name, city, or age. The names of long-term care facilities with outbreaks are also not being released.
State officials say it only takes one confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in a patient or employee at a long-term care facility for it to be classified as an outbreak.
As of April 4, the state reports that 29% of the reported cases have required hospitalization.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
To complete a pre-screening, please call one of the below hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
