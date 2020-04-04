Warm this weekend. Even warmer next week.

We’re warming up into the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances will be slim to none. A few showers may graze by tonight, but any rain will be light. We’ll drop into the mid 60s by Sunday morning.
Sunday afternoon will be warm and dry. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
A few more showers are possible on Monday, but rain chances remain slim overall. Highs will be near 80s. The humidity will increase on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll warm up into the mid 80s. We may see a few more showers by Tuesday and Wednesday.
