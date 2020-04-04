State numbers rise to over 1,400 with over 220 cases of COVID-19 on the Coast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, April 4, 2020, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 1,455 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, which brings the total number of Coast residents diagnosed with the virus to 226.
Statewide, 96 new cases and six new deaths were reported Saturday.
In all, 35 Mississippi residents have died as a result of the virus as of April 4, 2020, according to MSDH.
MSDH reports a total of 226 South Mississippi residents with the virus, which is up 9 cases from Saturday’s report.
Outbreaks at long-term care facilities is also being reported by MSDH now. In South Mississippi, there are a total of five facilities that have reported outbreaks.
Those numbers break down for each county as follows:
Of the over 1,400 cases, Jackson County has 79 cases, making it the county with the third-highest number of cases in the state. Hinds County leads Mississippi with 140 cases, and Desoto County is reporting 118 cases.
Most cases of the virus have been confirmed in people who are over the age of 40. However, a total of 423 confirmed cases were in people under the age of 40.
MSDH is not releasing how many tests are administered each day and, because of privacy laws, they are not identifying patients by name, city, or age. The names of long-term care facilities with outbreaks are also not being released.
State officials say it only takes one confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in a patient or employee at a long-term care facility for it to be classified as an outbreak.
Here is a county-by-county map showing how many positive tests results there are as it relates to the population of each county,
As of April 4, the state reports that 30% of the reported cases have required hospitalization.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
To complete a pre-screening, please call one of the below hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
