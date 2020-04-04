So, why are liquor stores considered essential businesses?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves listed a number of businesses as essential to remain open during the Shelter-in-Place order.
So, why are liquor stores still operating and considered essential businesses?
Some continue operating because they can impact the health of citizens if they close.
Addiction specialists say without them, those who are dependent upon alcohol, if suddenly cut off, could suffer seizures and even death.
“Alcohol’s the most serious that you can be detoxed off of. It causes the most complications and is the most life threatening of anything we detox our patients off of,” said Harbor House Chemical Dependency Services Executive Director Trost Friedler.
The facility administrator understands why liquor stores may remain open during times of crisis.
According to medical experts, alcohol withdrawal can cause severe affects from sleeplessness and vomiting to hallucinations, seizures and even loss of consciousness.
“Amy Winehouse would be a perfect example,” said Friedler.
Singer Amy Winehouse reportedly died from a fatal seizure while detoxing in 2011.
If someone is dependent, suddenly going without alcohol could cause DT’s or Delirium Tremens.
"The conditions that are developed from DT's are so serious and they're not gonna go away, and it's gonna require a medical intervention to put the person in a safe environment," added Friedler.
Emergency rooms or medical clinics could become inundated with the alcohol dependent if liquor stores were not open.
Addiction services professionals say those severely alcohol dependent can not do it at home and require medical treatment.
State funded chemical dependency treatment centers remain open during the COVID-19 Shelter-in-Place Executive Order.
