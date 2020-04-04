Miss. State Auditor Shad White encourages younger generation to “Stay home"

Shad White (Source: Shad White)
By Justin Dixon | April 4, 2020 at 8:52 AM CDT - Updated April 4 at 9:30 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White reinforced Governor Tate Reeves shelter-in-place order in a video he posted to Facebook.

In the video, White directed his statements to the Millennial generation and Generation Z.

“In particular, I wanted to talk to folks in my generation: the Millenial generation and anybody younger,” White said.

“What this means for you is [to] ‘stay home.’ Sometimes, people my age, younger folks, we convince ourselves that we are indestructible. I promise you, you are not indestructible.”

Research has shown that older people are not the only ones affected by COVID-19.

According to the World Health Organizations’ emergency chief, Dr. Mike Ryan, as much as 10% to 15% of people under 50 have moderate to severe infections of the virus.

White encourages the younger generation to help prevent the spread of the virus by simply staying home.

