House Speaker Phillip Gunn talks unemployment filings

Jackie Turner said, "The first place they should go is filing online at www.mdes.ms.gov. Internet filing is the best way with self-service. The second way is to try to call our call center, speaker talked about the 900 lines. It is a waiting period. We haven’t abandoned anyone. We are have those call centers open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and whatever’s in the queue at 10 p.m., the workers work that until they go home; until they clear out the queue. So, that number is 1-888-844-3577. In addition to that, we’ve added a pdf filable form on the website. We don’t typically take claims that way, but we have added a pdf filable form and that pdf form can be emailed to one of the WIN job centers around the state. We’ve included the WIN job center email addresses and phone numbers on our website and pushed out through social media. That form can be printed out, completed and emailed back to the WIN job centers or email address we’ve set up in the state office which is uyclaims@mdes.ms.gov.